Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $191.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

