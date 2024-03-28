Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Astera Labs Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $79.92 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

