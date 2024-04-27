Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Up 2,806.7% in April

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a growth of 2,806.7% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trainline Price Performance

Trainline stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

About Trainline

See Also

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

