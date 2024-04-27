Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Up 2,806.7% in April

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a growth of 2,806.7% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trainline Price Performance
Trainline stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.
About Trainline
