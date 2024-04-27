Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.46 and last traded at $133.24. 6,695,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 15,743,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $717.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

