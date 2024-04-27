TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

