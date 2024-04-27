SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
SmartFinancial Price Performance
Shares of SMBK stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $352.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SmartFinancial
Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial
In other SmartFinancial news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $51,782.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,938.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartFinancial
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.