Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.480 EPS.
Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of HBI opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
