Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) SVP Jan M. Janick Sells 6,777 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE BHE opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHE

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.