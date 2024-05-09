Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.56 ($0.32). 273,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 114,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Checkit Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of £26.75 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Anthony Daley acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($59,673.37). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,000. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

