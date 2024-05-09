e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.22 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12). 948,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 722,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

e-therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.20.

About e-therapeutics

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

