Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,173,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

