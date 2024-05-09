Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,448,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $262,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $60,971,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,693 shares of company stock valued at $20,310,942. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

EW opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

