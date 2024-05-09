Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 261,708 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.54. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,607 shares of company stock worth $4,769,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

