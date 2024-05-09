Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 195,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after acquiring an additional 80,793 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $913.28 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $512.09 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $940.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $824.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

