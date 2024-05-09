Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 883,616 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $12,380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 319,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 127,901 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

