Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $306.10

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 306.10 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 304.70 ($3.83), with a volume of 45563617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.30 ($3.75).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

