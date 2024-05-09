Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). 3,195,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,806,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

