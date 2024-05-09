Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 3,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,291,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 547,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.