Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.02. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
