Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.02. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

