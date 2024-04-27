Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 14th

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Bread Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Bread Financial has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

View Our Latest Report on BFH

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.