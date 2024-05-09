Roth Mkm Increases TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $121.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TKO. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TKO stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.56 and a beta of 1.03.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

