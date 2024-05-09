Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Mercedes Johnson Sells 625 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $120.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $101.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $123.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

