Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 2,750.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTLC stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

