Royal Bank of Canada Raises Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $100.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

