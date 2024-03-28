Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Price Target to GBX 235

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($2.97) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of LON:TKO opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £468.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8,075.00 and a beta of 2.09. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.15). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.18.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

