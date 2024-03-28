Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Price Target to GBX 235

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($2.97) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of LON:TKO opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £468.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8,075.00 and a beta of 2.09. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.15). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.18.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
