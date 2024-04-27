AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
DWUS opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $44.68.
