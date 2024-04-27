Short Interest in Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Rises By 925.0%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETERGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Enterra Stock Performance

Shares of ETER opened at $0.11 on Friday. Enterra has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

About Enterra

(Get Free Report)

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.