Short Interest in Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Rises By 925.0%

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Enterra Stock Performance
Shares of ETER opened at $0.11 on Friday. Enterra has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
About Enterra
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterra
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.