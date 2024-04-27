Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.42. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

