Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney Sells 10,000 Shares

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total transaction of C$226,399.00.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE LNF opened at C$22.89 on Thursday. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a one year low of C$16.46 and a one year high of C$23.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$686.90 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current year.

Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates through two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides household furniture, home electronics, home office products, appliances, and mattresses; repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

