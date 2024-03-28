Escalade (ESCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st.

Escalade Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Escalade alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 579.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESCA

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.