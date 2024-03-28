FlexShopper (FPAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect FlexShopper to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

FlexShopper Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.18. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

