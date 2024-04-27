Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $176.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company.

TTWO stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $119.57 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

