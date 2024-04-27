TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRX opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Equities analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

See Also

