Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 773.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 89,151 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 65,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

