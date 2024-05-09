Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May comprises 4.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS BMAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 47,617 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

