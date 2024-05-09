Performa Ltd US LLC Buys 45 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,219. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

