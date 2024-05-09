Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Performa Ltd US LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.20. 16,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,320. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

