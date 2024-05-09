Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BAPR stock remained flat at $39.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,029 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $230.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

