Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March comprises 1.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,101 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $186.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

