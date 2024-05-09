Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.17. 2,861,054 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

