Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Oatly Group accounts for 0.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oatly Group stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 188,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.11.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

