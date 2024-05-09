iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

