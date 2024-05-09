YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.490-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

YETI Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.