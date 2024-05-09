YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.490-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.
YETI Stock Up 14.2 %
Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
