DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,740 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of DexCom worth $278,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of DXCM opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

