Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NULG opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

