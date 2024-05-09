Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 928 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total value of $315,556.48.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48.

Qualys Trading Down 9.8 %

QLYS opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qualys by 60.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 4.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 15.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.