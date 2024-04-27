First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

TSE FM opened at C$18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

