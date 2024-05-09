Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRGB. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

RRGB stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 218,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

