Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.