Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

